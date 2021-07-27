Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
July 27 2021 1:43pm
01:57

Teen tribute highlights resiliency during pandemic

Throughout the pandemic, we’ve all had to overcome a number of hurdles, especially teens. Kendra Slugoski has more on a project that aims to recognize the tenacity of teens and their ability to adapt.

