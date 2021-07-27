Global News Hour at 6 BC July 27 2021 1:16pm 02:30 Stuntman Paul Lazenby prepares for powerlifting championships Stuntman and actor Paul Lazenby is set to take care of unfinished business as he prepares for Canadian Powerlifting Championships. Jay Janower reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8063630/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8063630/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?