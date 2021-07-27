Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 27 2021 1:16pm
02:30

Stuntman Paul Lazenby prepares for powerlifting championships

Stuntman and actor Paul Lazenby is set to take care of unfinished business as he prepares for Canadian Powerlifting Championships. Jay Janower reports.

