Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 26 2021 10:21pm
24:46

Global News Hour at 6: July 26

Pushing for proof of vaccination. Growing calls to separate the vaccine haves and have nots. The hospitality sector is set to welcome back Americans tourists…slowly. And the deepening crisis in Vancouver’s historic Chinatown neighbourhood.

