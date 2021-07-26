Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 26 2021 9:19pm
01:59

What Edmonton voters need to know about new ward names and boundaries

There’s a lot of changes coming in this fall’s municipal election in Edmonton. From new ward alignments, to Indigenous names, to additional questions on the ballots, Sarah Ryan breaks it all down.

