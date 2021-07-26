Global News Hour at 6 BC July 26 2021 9:00pm 02:07 Can B.C. handle American tourists after August 9? The countdown has begun to the August 9th reopening of the Canadian border to U.S. tourists. But as Emad Agahi reports, there are questions about whether B.C. can handle the influx of people. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8062025/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8062025/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?