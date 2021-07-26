Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 26 2021 8:55pm
02:06

Surrey Board of Trade calls for national proof-of-vaccination model

The Surrey Board of Trade has added its voice to the growing calls for a national strategy for requiring people to prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. John Hua reports.

