News July 26 2021 6:37pm 02:03 Trial begins for man accused of killing Brampton cyclist in a 2018 hit-and-run As Catherine McDonald reports, Pritpal Lehl is charged with criminal negligence causing the death of 39-year-old Paul De Pledge. Trial begins for man accused of hit-and-run, criminal negligence causing death of Brampton cyclist REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8061717/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8061717/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?