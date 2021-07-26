End of an era: Journalist Peter Trueman dies at 86

Journalist Peter Trueman was best known for his authoritative, common-sense approach to news. He was the original anchor when Global Television first signed on in 1974, and it would be a place he would call home for 14-years. Trueman witnessed a lot of history in the making and his life-long commitment to discovering and reporting the truth will always be remembered not only with the Global News family, but also his long-time viewers. Susan Hay takes a look back at a life well-lived.