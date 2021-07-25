Menu

Edmonton News
July 25 2021 8:17pm
01:33

Alberta program aims to prevent garden food waste

A program to prevent garden food waste is building momentum in Edmonton. As Sarah Komadina reports it can help divert hundreds of pounds of perfectly fine produce from the landfill to people’s plates.

