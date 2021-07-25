Menu

Canada
July 25 2021 5:24pm
01:45

‘Blkpreneur market’ in Halifax features Black women entrepreneurs

The non-for-profit, Black Women in Excellence, held a special market on Sunday in Halifax. As Amber Fryday reports, more than 20 entrepreneurs were on hand selling their creations.

