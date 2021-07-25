Canada July 25 2021 5:24pm 01:45 ‘Blkpreneur market’ in Halifax features Black women entrepreneurs The non-for-profit, Black Women in Excellence, held a special market on Sunday in Halifax. As Amber Fryday reports, more than 20 entrepreneurs were on hand selling their creations. ‘Important to see Black women in business thrive’: Halifax entrepreneur supports other women REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8058895/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8058895/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?