Global News Hour at 6 BC July 23 2021 9:48pm 19:53 Global News Hour at 6: July 23 The fight to keep human homes and animals safe as the Nk’Mip wildfire triples in size. How some countries are putting on the pressure on COVID-19 vaccine holdouts and B.C.’s stance as vaccine rates start to plateau. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8056591/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8056591/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?