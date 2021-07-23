Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 23 2021 9:28pm
02:09

B.C. sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases

Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on what’s behind the increase in new COVID-19 case numbers in our province.

