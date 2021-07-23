Global News Hour at 6 BC July 23 2021 9:26pm 02:03 What to do with the vaccine holdouts? As B.C.’s fully vaccinated rate approaches 60% of eligible people, the province is confronting a vexing question: what to do about those who don’t want the shot? Delta variant of COVID-19 now makes up nearly 4 in 10 cases in B.C., data shows 96% of COVID-19 cases are among those not fully vaccinated, B.C. health officials say REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8056531/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8056531/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?