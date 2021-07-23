Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 23 2021 9:26pm
01:57

Man dies in downtown Vancouver high-rise fire

One man is dead after fire engulfed a seventh floor suite in a downtown Vancouver building Friday and as Neetu Garcha reports, witnesses say the victim jumped to try and escape the flames.

