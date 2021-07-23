Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
July 23 2021 7:51pm
02:40

Westwold residents want more wildfire resources

The White Rock Lake Fire continues to grow, and with it so does the ire of many Westwold residents who feel that the B.C. wildfire service isn’t doing enough to battle the blaze.

Advertisement

Video Home