News July 23 2021 7:51pm 02:40 Westwold residents want more wildfire resources The White Rock Lake Fire continues to grow, and with it so does the ire of many Westwold residents who feel that the B.C. wildfire service isn’t doing enough to battle the blaze. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8056324/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8056324/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?