Health
July 23 2021 6:51pm
04:45

B.C. reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

In a written statement, B.C. health officials reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and four additional deaths. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on the rising numbers.

