The Morning Show July 23 2021 10:31am 02:24 Vulcan, Alberta's first homegrown Olympian Keyara Wardley Canadian rugby player Keyara Wardley is being celebrated as the Vulcan, Alberta's first Olympian. Her mother Lisa Wylie joins The Morning Show to share her reaction.