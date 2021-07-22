Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 22 2021 9:11pm
01:56

Vancouver Island woman accused RCMP of ignoring her disability

A Vancouver Island woman says the RCMP refused to listen to her when she tried to explain her physical disability during a breathalyzer test. Ted Chernecki reports.

