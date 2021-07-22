Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 22 2021 11:24am
02:44

Health Matters: shellfish warning

The BCCDC is warning recreational shellfish harvesters to take extra precautions before consuming their find. Food Safety Specialist Lorraine McIntyre explains why.

