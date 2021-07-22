Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 22 2021 10:58am
03:45

The impact of wildfires on B.C. tourism

Vivek Sharma with the Tourism Industry Association of BC discusses the latest blow to B.C.’s tourism sector as wildfires force many British Columbians to rethink their summer plans.

