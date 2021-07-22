Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
July 22 2021 10:24am
04:07

Saskatoon Blades new head coach on returning to WHL

The Saskatoon Blades’ 18th head coach in team history is Brennan Sonne. Sonne joins Global News Morning to talk about transitioning from professional hockey in France to junior hockey in Saskatoon.

