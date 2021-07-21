Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 21 2021 9:34pm
02:08

Vancouver Island’s first dog dock diving centre

Four-legged competitors are lining up to train at Vancouver Island’s first officially-sanctioned facility for dog dock diving. Kylie Stanton reports.

