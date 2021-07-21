Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
July 21 2021 8:24pm
01:52

Brennan Sonne named head coach of the Saskatoon Blades

Saskatoon Blades general manager and president Colin Priestner called it an exciting day after naming Brennan Sonne the team’s new head coach.

