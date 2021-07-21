Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
July 21 2021 5:09pm
01:52

How past improprieties can affect candidate credibility in the N.S. election

Public backlash over the past behaviour of some Nova Scotia election candidates is sparking conversations around the vetting process. Alexa MacLean reports.

Advertisement

Video Home