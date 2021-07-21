Features July 21 2021 4:15pm 00:47 New dinosaurs flown into Jurassic Forest north of Edmonton Seven new animatronic dinosaurs were flown into Jurassic Forest in Gibbons, Alta., bringing the park’s total to more than 70 life-sized dinos. Soaring spinosaurus: New dinosaurs flown into Jurassic Forest north of Edmonton REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8048526/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8048526/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?