Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 20 2021 6:54pm 29:45 Global News at 5:30: July 20, 2021 Severe weather rolls across parts of the province. Toronto clears a homeless encampment from another city park. GTA restaurants having trouble hiring enough staff. And, part one of our exclusive one-on-one interview with the Prime Minister.