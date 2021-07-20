Menu

First Nations Leadership Manitoba
July 20 2021 11:44am
03:55

Indigenous leaders call for change in Manitoba

Chiefs with the Treaty Five Sovereign Nations are calling on some within the Pallister government to change how they work with First Nations or resign. Summit co-chair Chief Clarence Easter discusses their action plan to address discrimination.

