Global News Morning Toronto
July 20 2021 10:01am
04:38

Canada’s Wonderland is celebrating 40 years

The theme park is welcoming back guests for the first time since the pandemic. Liem Vu finds out what safety protocols are in place and the added perks for this year’s season pass holders.

