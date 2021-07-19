Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 19 2021 9:33pm
01:57

Surrey church destroyed in a suspicious fire

The St. George Coptic Orthodox Church was destroyed in an early-morning fire that investigators say appears to be suspicious. As Grace Ke reports, police have released an image of a female suspect in an attempted arson at the church last week.

