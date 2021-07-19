Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 19 2021 9:31pm
02:08

Loosened restriction for B.C. long-term care residents visits now in place

As of Monday, the rules for fully-vaccinated visitors to long-term care facilities have been relaxed. Emad Agahi reports.

Advertisement

Video Home