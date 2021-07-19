Menu

July 19 2021 7:58pm
00:45

Surrey RCMP appeal for witnesses to shooting in Whalley

Surrey RCMP are searching for witnesses to an early-morning shooting that’s put a man in hospital with life-threatening injuries near the Patullo Bridge.

