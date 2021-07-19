Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Halifax
July 19 2021 4:37pm
02:00

New Brunswick election an example for Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is not the first Maritime province to go through an election during a pandemic. New Brunswick did it last year and the lessons learned through that experience are helping Nova Scotia. Travis Fortnum reports.

Advertisement

Video Home