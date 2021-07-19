Global News at 6 Halifax July 19 2021 4:37pm 02:00 New Brunswick election an example for Nova Scotia Nova Scotia is not the first Maritime province to go through an election during a pandemic. New Brunswick did it last year and the lessons learned through that experience are helping Nova Scotia. Travis Fortnum reports. Nova Scotia election: What can we learn from New Brunswick’s pandemic vote? REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8041135/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8041135/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?