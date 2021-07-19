Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
July 19 2021 10:29am
04:01

Chamber of Commerce on first week since end of mask mandate

Sunday marked one week since the province’s mask mandate and public health restrictions were lifted. Global News Morning talks to the Saskatoon Chamber CEO Jason Aebig about the transition.

