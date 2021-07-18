Menu

Ask An Expert
July 18 2021 1:08pm
05:10

Ask an Expert: orthopedic surgery wait times

Dr. Alastair Younger, St. Paul’s Hospital Orthopaedic Surgeon, shares details of a new coalition addressing the backlog in orthopedic surgeries in B.C.

