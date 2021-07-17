Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton July 17 2021 8:22pm 01:49 Alberta author releases children’s book to combat racism An Edmonton author is tackling an uncomfortable subject in an effort to inspire kindness and acceptance. Nicole Stillger explains. ‘We are all Canadian’: Alberta author releases children’s book to combat racism REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8037232/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8037232/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?