Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 17 2021 8:22pm
01:49

Alberta author releases children’s book to combat racism

An Edmonton author is tackling an uncomfortable subject in an effort to inspire kindness and acceptance. Nicole Stillger explains.

Advertisement

Video Home