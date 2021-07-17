Menu

Environment
July 17 2021 6:28pm
02:09

Kahnawà:ke community holds environmental cleanup of its marina

The First Nations Mohawk community in Kahnawà:ke, Que., organized an environmental cleanup of its local marina on Saturday. Global’s Victoria Bakos has more.

