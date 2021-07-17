Menu

Politics
July 17 2021 5:13pm
Experts say timing of N.S. election will impact voter engagement

Nova Scotia will hold its first summer election since 2003. Political scientists say an off-season election could have an impact on voter engagement and turnout. Sarah Ritchie has more.

