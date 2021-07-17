Politics July 17 2021 5:13pm 01:49 Experts say timing of N.S. election will impact voter engagement Nova Scotia will hold its first summer election since 2003. Political scientists say an off-season election could have an impact on voter engagement and turnout. Sarah Ritchie has more. Quick facts about the three Nova Scotia party leaders ahead of Aug. 17 election REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8036926/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8036926/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?