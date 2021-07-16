Miller says feds providing mental health, funding supports to address Tataskweyak Cree Nation crisis
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said on Friday that the federal government is providing mental health supports and financial support to address the crisis at the Tataskweyak Cree Nation, and that he had spoken with Chief Doreen Spence before the state of emergency was declared. He added that the crisis facing the Manitoba First Nation was also being experienced in other communities, and encouraged provinces to step up with their own supports.