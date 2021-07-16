Menu

Global News at 11 BC
July 16 2021 1:38am
02:14

More than 20 fires ignite across BC in 48 hours

With more than 300 fires burning across our Province, 22 were ignited in the last 48 hours. As Catherine Urquhart reports, 28-hundred properties are on evacuation order.

