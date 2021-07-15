Menu

News
July 15 2021 8:04pm
02:13

String of suspicious fires under investigation in Lumby

Ideal conditions for forest fires to start and spread have many in the Okanagan on edge, but in Lumby, B.C. some residents are dealing with an extra concern: fires that appear to be deliberately set.

