Global News Morning BC
July 15 2021 11:33am
04:41

Has BC’s vaccine effort stalled?

The number of British Columbians getting their second COVID-19 vaccine is still rising, but the first dose numbers seem to have stalled. Dr. Isaac Bogoch joins Sonia Sunger to talk about the potential impact of this trend.

