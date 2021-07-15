Global News Morning BC July 15 2021 11:33am 04:41 Has BC’s vaccine effort stalled? The number of British Columbians getting their second COVID-19 vaccine is still rising, but the first dose numbers seem to have stalled. Dr. Isaac Bogoch joins Sonia Sunger to talk about the potential impact of this trend. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8030395/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8030395/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?