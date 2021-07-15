Global News Morning Toronto July 15 2021 10:18am 03:52 Mississauga teen Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks ‘Never Have I Ever’ season 2 ‘Never Have I Ever’ star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan joins Liem Vu to talk about returning for season 2 of the Mindy Kaling series about a first-generation Indian American teen navigating high school. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8029994/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8029994/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?