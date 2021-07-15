Global News at 10 Regina July 15 2021 9:40am 01:52 Regina conversion therapy bylaw will see final vote in August After a lengthy city council meeting over a ban on conversion therapy, a bylaw will come before lawmakers one final time next month that could see the practice outlawed in Regina. Regina conversion therapy bylaw will see final vote in August REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8029879/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8029879/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?