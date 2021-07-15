Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
July 15 2021 9:40am
01:52

Regina conversion therapy bylaw will see final vote in August

After a lengthy city council meeting over a ban on conversion therapy, a bylaw will come before lawmakers one final time next month that could see the practice outlawed in Regina.

