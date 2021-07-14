Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton July 14 2021 8:34pm 03:33 Health Matters: Dax vs. the volcano Health Matters July 14: A young Sherwood Park boy has been fighting for his life, losing three kidneys in less than two years. Now Dax Abercrombie’s medical team is hoping to cheer him up with a volcanic vacation. Su-Ling Goh reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8029087/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8029087/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?