Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 14 2021 8:34pm
03:33

Health Matters: Dax vs. the volcano

Health Matters July 14: A young Sherwood Park boy has been fighting for his life, losing three kidneys in less than two years. Now Dax Abercrombie’s medical team is hoping to cheer him up with a volcanic vacation. Su-Ling Goh reports.

