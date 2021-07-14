News July 14 2021 8:28pm 02:24 Thomas Creek Wildfire grows to 1,500 ha. There was lots of action on the Thomas Creek Wildfire in the South Okanagan on Wednesday. The BC Wildfire Service said they were planning prescribed burns to get rid of fuels and help keep the blaze away from homes. Out of control Thomas Creek Wildfire near Okanagan Falls grows to 1,500 ha. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8029053/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8029053/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?