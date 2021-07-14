Menu

July 14 2021 8:28pm
02:24

Thomas Creek Wildfire grows to 1,500 ha.

There was lots of action on the Thomas Creek Wildfire in the South Okanagan on Wednesday. The BC Wildfire Service said they were planning prescribed burns to get rid of fuels and help keep the blaze away from homes.

