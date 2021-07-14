Menu

July 14 2021 7:13pm
09:50

Lethbridge officers not guilty of misconduct for Stormtrooper arrest

Lethbridge Police Service Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh discusses the findings of an independent investigation into the police takedown of a woman wearing a Stormtrooper costume on May 4, 2020.

