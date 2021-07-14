Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 14 2021 6:19pm
03:12

Toronto officials prepare for Step 3 of reopening

Toronto is edging closer to Step 3 of Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan. Ahead of that, Toronto officials are preparing for the change while asking more people to help the city out by getting vaccinated. Matthew Bingley reports.

