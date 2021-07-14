Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Patio Season Winnipeg
July 14 2021 11:40am
04:04

Exchange District patio reopens

“Patio season couldn’t come soon enough.”
Bijou Patio has reopened in Winnipeg’s Exchange District.
Exchange District BIZ’s executive director talks about how the space is bringing together different makers and restaurants.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.