Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
July 14 2021 6:56am
05:38

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission unveils new shelter for women and their children

We check in with Michelle Porter from Souls Harbour Rescue Mission to find out more about the opening of an eight-bed shelter for women and children opening soon on the Eastern Shore of Nova Scotia.

Advertisement

Video Home