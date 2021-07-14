Global News Morning Halifax July 14 2021 6:56am 05:38 Souls Harbour Rescue Mission unveils new shelter for women and their children We check in with Michelle Porter from Souls Harbour Rescue Mission to find out more about the opening of an eight-bed shelter for women and children opening soon on the Eastern Shore of Nova Scotia. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8026319/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8026319/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?