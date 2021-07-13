Menu

Edmonton Fire Rescue
July 13 2021 2:26pm
02:47

Rescue underway after car veers off road into Edmonton river valley

Edmonton emergency crews responded to Jasper Avenue near 90 Street, where a vehicle veering off the road and crashed into the North Saskatchewan River valley on Tuesday.

